Parking Meters in Effect for Lewes and Just Weeks Away for Other Beach Towns

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As it becomes warmer and more people travel to the First Town to shop and go to the beach, meters will have to be top of mind.
Ryan Riordan who lives and works in Lewes, almost forgot to pay the meter himself. He thinks the city should enforce the meters closer to Memorial Day like other beach towns.
"Definitely going to forget the first couple of times maybe, a couple of days, but if everyone was aligned at the same time then it would be much easier." said Riordan.
Every other Delaware beach town starts meters on May 15, but Ocean City started theirs in April.
Some people use a bike or the bus to avoid paying to park all year round or change how they get around, "So off season we try and park close to things but once it's busy and the meters are up then we try and park at the family beach house and just leave the car there the whole time." said Marissa Crampton who frequently visits Rehoboth Beach.
Jaden Taylor who works in Dewey Beach, said paying for parking is difficult for people who live there and visitors alike, "I'm not really looking forward to paying for parking in Dewey Beach Delaware personally because it's expensive and complicated."
But Riordan doesn't mind the investment back into his hometown, "I mean I understand that the town needs money and it's revenue generated right there."
