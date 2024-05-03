Parking payment confusion in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - On May 1, the paid parking season began in the city of Lewes. In order to park in the downtown area or at the Lewes Beaches, you must pay at the meters or through the Park Mobile App.
Jane Van Remoortere, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, told CoastTV News she came to Lewes to go out to lunch. Van Remoortere says she experienced frustration when trying to pay for her parking spot.
'It took me a while to figure out how to pay,' explained Van Remoortere.
Although Van Remoortere says she is used to using meters and the Park Mobile app, she still had trouble.
'It's confusing to me and I'm used to using it, so if people are not, then I hope they have a lot of quarters,' said Van Remoortere.
Rod Pask, who works at R&L Liquors in downtown Lewes, says people have trouble paying for parking every year. Pask says parking assistants from the city do help people struggling, but he thinks people get impatient and don't ask for help.
'People are in a hurry and they're trying to do something as quickly as they can, and they get frustrated and walk away,' said Pask.
The Lewes Police Department says there is a phone number listed on the meters you can call if you are having trouble paying for your spot.