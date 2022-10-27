Parking Permits in Discussion for Lewes Beaches

LEWES, Del. - Parking at or near Lewes beaches will still cost you next summer, but how to pay for it could be different.
Stephanie Anglemire lives in Lewes and loves going to the beach. She says she would buy a parking permit to park here without having to visit the meter each time, "I think that would be super beneficial, especially to locals then you wouldn't have to pay every time you come and you could just have your permit and not have to worry about that, I think that's a great idea."
However some say a permit system won't guarantee a spot and only add to crowds.
"I don't see where the permits are going to make any difference or how they're an advantage to anybody because you still have to come to the beaches full of cars. If there was a place where that permit got you special parking, yeah I would buy it in a heart beat." said a traveler from New York.
The price is to be determined and if the permits will be by license plate or be a tag you hang from your rear view mirror. The city is making plans for the permits following Dewey's system.
"We did talk to Dewey Beach and they have not had an issue with people with permits not being able to spaces. It may not be necessarily where you wanted to park but there is parking. So I think that it's something we would move forward with and then monitor to see how it works, especially as a new system." said Ann Marie Townshend, Lewes City Manager.
Townshend also says that she hopes the permits will lower the 486 tickets issued off of Cedar Street, where people parked illegally.
The proposed permit system is next on the agenda in January.