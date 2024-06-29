OCEAN CITY, MD. - Ocean City announces it will host two simultaneous fireworks displays on Thursday, July 4. With these two celebrations, the Ocean City Police Department anticipates heavy car and pedestrian traffic throughout the Town of Ocean City.
The Northern display at Northside Park and the bay will kick off at 8 p.m. with music and be followed by a firework display at 9:30 p.m.
The soccer field and walking path on the park's northwest side will be closed from viewing due to state and local safety precautions as the fireworks display will move off the West pier into the park to bring the experience closer.
The town says there will be "No Parking" on that Thursday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. in areas including:
- The North and South sides of 123rd Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue
- The North and South sides of 125th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue
- The North and South sides of 127th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue
- The East side of Jamaica Avenue from 123rd Street North to 125th Street
- The West side of Jamaica Avenue from 125th Street to 127th Street
- The East side of Jamaica Avenue from 127th Street to the road ends near the entrance to the Department of Recreation and Parks’ maintenance complex.
Locals and visitors attending the Northern display can expect an alternate traffic pattern between 123rd Street and 127th Street starting at 7 p.m.
The Southern display at Caroline Street will kick off at 8 p.m. with music and the official fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
There will be "No Parking" beginning at 6 a.m. in the following locations:
- Baltimore Avenue and North Division Street
- 900 to 902 Philadelphia Avenue
- Northside of the 200 block of Dorchester Street
- 200 block of 1st Street
- Southside of the 200 block of 2nd Street
- South St. Louis Avenue between Dorchester Street and Talbot Street (eastside)
Ocean City says to ensure the safety of pedestrians and tram riders, the tram will pause its operations 15 minutes before the fireworks show begins at approximately 9:15 p.m. and resume immediately after the show ends. People should anticipate extremely limited parking at both fireworks locations and significant traffic delays after each show, says the town. The Inlet Parking Lot will be open and the parking rate will be increased to $5 per hour for that day. Ocean City emphasized that parking in a restricted area is subject to be towed to the Ocean City Police Department Impound Lot.
Ocean City’s municipal buses that travel along Coastal Highway will be running. A $4 Ride-All-Day pass will be available to ride from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. the next morning. The Beach Bus goes from the South Division Street Transit Center to the North End Transit Center or anywhere in between. With the pass, riders can transfer to one of the Park and Ride buses at no additional cost and go to the West Ocean City Park and Ride facility.
The West Ocean City Park and Ride at 12848 Ocean Gateway also offers free parking. The West Ocean City Park and Ride will have limited buses from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. This service will run to and from the West Ocean City Park and Ride to Dorchester Street and St. Louis Avenue.
There are also restrictions in place for boats. The Route 50 draw bridge will remain closed to boaters during its usually scheduled openings of 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. The Route 50 bridge will reopen for boaters at 11:25 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, July 4.
Should the fireworks display be postponed on Thursday, July 4, due to bad weather, these changes will remain the same but for Friday, July 5.