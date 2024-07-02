REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Due to the Rehoboth Beach fireworks festivities on July 6, there will be parking restrictions and road closures during the event.
Before the show, the bandstand area will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. until midnight. Cars can not cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle at 7:30 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m., Rehoboth Avenue and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to traffic.
All vehicles that plan on entering Rehoboth Beach after this time will have to travel from State Road to Bayard Avenue. After the fireworks, vehicles headed north of Rehoboth Avenue will exit through Rehoboth and Columbia Avenues. Cars on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue will exit through Bayard Avenue to State 1 southbound.
Spectators using the DART Park & Ride Services will pick up at the Henlopen Hotel.
