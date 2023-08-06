Parkinson's support group hosts Michael J. Fox Film screening to raise Parkinson's disease awareness

LEWES, Del. - The Parkinson's Education Support Group of Sussex County hosted a viewing of the Michael J. Fox film "Still" Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Film Society in Lewes.
The film was narrated by Michael J. Fox who has Parkinson's Disease and has been a long time advocate of the disease.
The Parkinson's support group said this event was a fundraiser and an awareness event for the disease and all proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the organization.
They said they will use it so members don't have to pay for exercise and education services.
Amanda Peters the President of the Parkinson's Education Support Group of Sussex County said this movie really resonated with their mission as an organization.
"This movie was a rollercoaster of emotions, but it left me so empowered," Peters said. "Michael J. Fox did this film and told this story and I think that's what it's leaving on our members, they're feeling empowered and that's a big part of our support."
The next fundraising event for the Parkinson's Education Support Group of Sussex County will be a bowling event November 3 at Lefty's.