ParkMobile App Causes Payment Issues in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Some people using the ParkMobile app have received tickets for parking in spaces they paid for.
For Kerry Wilson who frequently visits Lewes, she paid her meter with the app.
However the app's transaction did not register with Lewes Parking Enforcement.
"He was like: like looked at it, double checked his machine, and in turn said well it never picked you up. And I said, 'So what would've happened had I not been sitting right there and you had asked?' And he said, 'I would've issued you a forty dollar fine." said Wilson.
But Dennis Crawford with parking enforcement says that the connectivity of the app is tested regularly, "I do it with my own personal phone like I'm a customer and I do it all throughout the season just to make sure everything is okay."
According to Lewes Parking Enforcement more and more people are leaning towards using the ParkMobile App instead of the original meters for its convenience.
Once Wilson posted this issue to social media, she noticed she was not the only one, "I noticed that some people commented that while they even got it fixed with Paymobile or with the town, they later on ended up getting a violation notice several months later."
An issue that comes down to technology.
"If you get down here and we have a really full packed day and you have a lot of people on the beach watching movies, that eats into our bandwidth and it may take a little bit longer for that transaction but don't walk away thinking that it's done until you see that countdown clock starting on your phone." said Crawford.
Lewes Parking Enforcement said that if you end up with a citation that you believe to be incorrect, keeping a physical copy or a virtual copy of your receipt is the easiest way to appeal.