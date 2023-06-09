ParkMobile Causes Problems for Drivers at More Beach Towns

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Paying for parking with the ParkMobile App continues to be a problem in now Rehoboth and Dewey Beach. Some people said they paid on the app but were given a ticket anyway.
One of those people is Alex DeRiemer of Rehoboth Beach. When he parked his car about a week ago he paid on the ParkMobile app and came back a few hours later, finding a ticket on his car.
"I understand people make mistakes, but don't sit there and act as though you're doing me a favor by forgiving a ticket that you should've never issued in the first place." said DeRiemer.
Some people in Dewey Beach said they've run into this issue. Both Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach city officials said that it is a common problem when people do not input their information correctly into the app.
"-make sure the information is correct. A lot of times we do see that they've paid for the wrong vehicle and sometimes they put the prefix of the state that they live in" said Assistant Parking Supervisor for Rehoboth Beach, Frank Lloyd.
However DeReimer put his information in perfectly and was still given a ticket just three minutes after paying online.
"A lot of times there is a timing issue." explained Lloyd, "We don't know that who is standing at the meter is paying for the car that we're issuing a citation to."
DeReimer said, "-the city either needs to fix that or they need to stop offering park mobile."
If you believe you received a violation by mistake, both Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach encourage you to call their parking enforcement department for help.