SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools has confirmed that a Parkside High School sophomore died in a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to the district, says 16-year-old Ja’Siah Sin’Cer Basnight Johnson was shot and killed in the area of East Carroll Street.
Maryland State Police is investigating and says a 22-year-old victim was also shot.
The district says support was provided for grieving students, teachers, and staff on Monday. That support will continue to be available to those who need it in the days ahead.
"Our hearts are with his family and with all those who knew him and loved him," a spokesperson for the district says.
Maryland State Police is still searching for a suspect(s) and is urging anyone with information to call the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.