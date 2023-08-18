PARSONSBURG, Md. - A detached garage burned down and an additional nearby building was damaged by a fire in Parsonsburg Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The fire occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on Laws Road and was noticed by someone passing by. According to the fire marshal, it started inside a one story, wood-framed garage. The preliminary cause, heat on grass clippings under the mower of a recently-used tractor, was deemed an accident by officials.
There are no reported injuries, though damage for the building is estimated at $100,000 and its contents an additional $60,000.