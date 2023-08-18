Parsonsburg garage fire on Laws Road

It took about 30 firefighters around 45 minutes to get the garage fire under control Thursday afternoon. Courtesy Ernest Adkins.

PARSONSBURG, Md. - A detached garage burned down and an additional nearby building was damaged by a fire in Parsonsburg Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. 

The fire occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on Laws Road and was noticed by someone passing by. According to the fire marshal, it started inside a one story, wood-framed garage. The preliminary cause, heat on grass clippings under the mower of a recently-used tractor, was deemed an accident by officials. 

After the fire. Courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal.

There are no reported injuries, though damage for the building is estimated at $100,000 and its contents an additional $60,000.