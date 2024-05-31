BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Bethany Beach Police say the speed limit on Route 26 is going down immediately.
Police say a traffic engineering firm determined Route 26 within the corporate limits of Bethany Beach should go from from 35 MPH to 30 MPH.
This recommendation was submitted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) for review, and the department has approved lowering the speed limit to 30 MPH. Police say the change is in effect immediately.
Police say signs along State Route 26 has been updated to reflect the new 30 MPH speed limit. Additionally, large LED boards have been placed facing both east and west along State Route 26 to announce the change.
For more information, Bethany police say visit DELDOT's official website or contact their office.