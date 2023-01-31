Part of Salt Marsh Boulevard to be Removed

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.