Part of Salt Marsh Boulevard to be Removed

LEWES, Del. - Big changes are coming to Lewes with the progression of DelDOT's Plantation Road Improvements Project. The first part of that project means removing a part of Salt Marsh Boulevard.
DelDOT said in their public workshop meeting Monday night that Salt Marsh Boulevard in Lewes will close next month to begin construction for the Plantation Road Improvements Project.
Karen Ounen lives in Henlopen Landing, where the entrance is along Salt Marsh Boulevard, where she says she's looking forward to the traffic calming down due to the road closure, "Just constantly people are flying through the stop signs here and they just blow right through them all the time and I don't understand why everyone wants to cut through this road."
The part of the road starting at Seashore Drive and following all the way to the east end of Salt Marsh Boulevard where the road will be removed as part of this plan, bringing those who are coming on this road as a through street to route nine and Lewes to a stop.
Detours will be to take Plantation Road and Robinsonville Road or Plantation Road to Beaver Dam Road to Route nine.
Dylan Donahue said this will make their daily commute worse than it already is with the additional traffic, "Sometimes you'll sit in it for ten to fifteen minutes and if there's going to be more traffic there I can only imagine how much worse it's going to get right there."
The next DelDOT public workshop meeting to discuss updates on this project as well as others in the Five Points area will be held in May.