LEWES, Del. - DNREC announced that the last 145 feet of the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier will continue to be closed while repairs are made. The 1,300 foot pier is in need of structural help and will not be accessible to certain sections, particularly along the side of the pier and two areas marked as "no standing zone."
This portion of the pier was first closed in Nov. 2023 during an annual engineering review. DNREC said the engineering review, now completed, produced a detailed evaluation of the entire structure, including an underwater review of the pilings by a dive team. The structural repair design details are finalized and the preliminary cost estimate for repairs is close to $1 million. Once they receive funding, construction is expected to take up to six months.
DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation said they have maintained the pier over the last 15 years and that the pier has lasted beyond its life expectancy. Repairs include removing the unsafe, dilapidated end of the pier in 2012 and the addition of pile jackets in 2021.