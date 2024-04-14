LEWES, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation said the Lewes to Georgetown Trail will temporary close to conduct routine trail maintenance.
The maintenance will take place from Log Cabin Hill Road to Minos Conaway Road from April 15 to April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All access through the work zone will be limited by a flagger during the course of the maintenance. The required work will include removing hazardous trees adjacent to the trail and any deadwood located directly above the trail, according to DelDOT.
If a rain date is required, work will be pursued on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.