HARRINGTON, Del. - From sheep, to cows, to goats, a lot of participants are preparing to show their animals Saturday at the Delaware State Fair.
Alex Ruskey of Steel Ridge Boer Goats in Harrington will be showing his 5-year-old Boer goat named Clementine on Saturday. Clemetine weighs about 130 pounds and won first in her class last year. She will compete in the Boer markets goats class.
Ruskey says he has high hopes for her to take home a blue ribbon again this year, but he likes participating in the state fair animal showings for more than just the competition.
"It's different every year. You know, people have great animals. Just seeing what everyone brings, seeing all the different species and how everybody is around everybody and how nice everybody is. We have a great time," says Ruskey.
Fair organizers say certain winners selected will compete against each other on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. in the "Extravaganza" competition, which is considered the "Superbowl" of animal showings at the fair.