ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - Two foals on Assateague Island need your help choosing their names. The Assateague Island Alliance is holding a Name That Foal vote to provide the public the opportunity to be involved in the naming process.
Currently the foals are known by their Keiper numbers, which are assigned using factors like birth year and their mother's number to help track the maternal ancestry of each pony. Members of the community previously submitted name suggestions and the five most popular names for each have been gathered for this final vote. Foal NSBHS-JV could soon be called Amari Nova, Calypso, Kamaria, Martina By The Sea or Violet. The other foal, known as N2BHS-JQV, could be named Amaya, Electra, Fenwood, Gussie or Olive By The Bay.
Votes can be cast online with a $2 donation. Funds generated go towards the alliance's mission to promote awareness and education of Assateague Island National Seashore's natural resources. Voting ends Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m.