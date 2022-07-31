ASSATEAGUE ISLAND- Part of the North Ocean Beach swimming area at Assateague Island is closed.
This comes after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks.
During the 1940s, the U.S Navy used this area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs. In the 1950s a clean up was done, and munitions debris was buried in pits on the island. According to park officials it is likely that the large Nor'easter in May disturbed the seashore seafloor and uncovered one of these pits.
Most of these pieces are just metal fragments, but some may still contain residue of either explosives or propellent and should be considered dangerous. Ocean City Bomb Squad and the Dover Air Force Base EOD team have been assisting the park in dealing with these items.
If you find a piece of unidentified metal on the beach, please do not touch it, and notify park staff. As of now, it is not known how long the closure will be in effect.
Partial closure is in effect for the North Ocean Beach Swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore. The “normal” lifeguarded beach area is closed until further notice. The beach is open both north and south of the lifeguarded area. The parking lot remains open. The Beach Hut will remain open. Lifeguards will be located immediately south of their normal area.