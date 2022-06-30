DELAWARE- The Delaware GOP is challenging the mail-in voting bill passed by the general assembly.
Chair Jane Brady released a statement Thursday calling the passing of Senate Bill 320 unconstitutional. She added that it was irresponsible and dishonest of the Democratic majority to pass the bill when they insisted it needed a constitutional amendment.
Some lawmakers agree with Brady while advocates say the bill is constitutional.
"You're setting not only a changing election rules in the middle of an election cycle but you're setting a very dangerous precedent that where you're allowing a majority rule set elections for the current election cycle that could potentially benefit themselves and potentially benefit incumbents," Representative Bryan Shupe (R-RD36) says.
Voting access advocates think the general assembly abided by the state constitution.
"Allowing vote by mail is something that the legislature was able to do and you know it would really be disappointing to see anybody try and challenge this because again vote by mail only makes our system more accessible," ACLU Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner said. "It’s a secure method that 3/4 of the states already use."
"This vote by mail bill is clearly within the constitutional authority of the general assembly just like early voting was," Common Cause Delaware Executive Director Claire Snyder-Hall said. "Now, there are some attorneys that disagree with this and they have a case to make as well."
Senate Bill 320 which makes vote by mail a permanent option for voters in Delaware takes effect July 1.