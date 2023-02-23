Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&