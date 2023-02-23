DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. - A bus carrying Delaware State University's women's bowling team crashed Thursday morning on I-85 in Dinwiddie County, Va.
A university representative told WRDE that the bus was taking the team to a weekend match with North Carolina A&T State University. The bus went off the road around 11:15 a.m. for reasons that are unclear at this time and overturned. It was carrying ten members of the team along with a coach, university staff member, and the bus driver.
According to Delaware State University, injuries from the crash range from minor to serious, with two people flown from the scene to receive medical treatment.
This is a developing story.