MILLSBORO, Del. - A crash took place Wednesday morning at 7:21am on John J. Williams Highway in front of Mountaire Farms.
According to Delaware State Police, a van carrying six Mountaire Farms employees was driving east and turning into a parking lot when an SUV traveling west crossed into the eastbound lane, striking the van head-on. Multiple injuries were reported with four passengers from the van and the SUV driver going to the hospital. None of these injuries are life threatening. The driver of the SUV is a 50 year-old woman from Lewes. She is being investigated for a DUI.
This crash is still under investigation.