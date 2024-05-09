GEORGETOWN, Del. - Nonprofit Pathways to Success honored its graduating seniors with a graduation program and cord ceremony at Crossroad Community Church Thursday night.
50 out of the organization's 80 graduating seniors were in attendance. They received their blue cords that they'll next get to wear at their own high school graduations.
Pathways to Success has in-school and after-school programs at Cape Henlopen High School, Milford High School, Seaford High School, Polytech High School and Sussex Technical High School. The organization offers mentoring, coaching, college tours and even healthy snacks. It's all aimed at fostering the students' success in their future endeavors.