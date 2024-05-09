pathways cord ceremony

Courtesy: Sarah Gilmour, Pathways to Success Outreach Coordinator

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Nonprofit Pathways to Success honored its graduating seniors with a graduation program and cord ceremony at Crossroad Community Church Thursday night.

50 out of the organization's 80 graduating seniors were in attendance. They received their blue cords that they'll next get to wear at their own high school graduations.

Pathways to Success has in-school and after-school programs at Cape Henlopen High School, Milford High School, Seaford High School, Polytech High School and Sussex Technical High School. The organization offers mentoring, coaching, college tours and even healthy snacks. It's all aimed at fostering the students' success in their future endeavors.

A proud Lewes native, Mallory is a dynamic weeknight anchor at CoastTV News, where she brings a blend of local insight and journalistic excellence. Twice honored by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Mallory earned the "Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter" award in 2020 and was part of the team that won "Outstanding Morning Newscast" in 2022. Tune in to see Mallory anchor CoastTV News at 11 p.m. on weeknights and keep an eye out for her reports during the 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.