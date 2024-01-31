SEAFORD, Del. - A patient was rescued from a storage tank Wednesday afternoon after suffering a medical issue. The Laurel Fire Department says that person was working on the tank at the time.
The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department said around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday that it was helping crews from Seaford with the high angle rescue. According to the agency's live run long this happened at a Perdue grain elevator on New Street.
The agency posted photos of its ladder truck on the scene and says it was able to safely lower the person from 80 ft. to ground level where they were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.