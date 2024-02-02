MILTON, Del. - A man who had capsized his kayak in Wagamons Pond was rescued on Jan. 31 by emergency crews. The Milton Fire Department says that the patient was floating on top of the kayak, unable to get out of the frigid water after the kayak overturned.
The rescue took place at 4 p.m. and the department says that as the Milton marine units were arriving, Delaware State Police Trooper 2 arrived and deployed a flotation device to the patient from the air.
Further, crews from 85 Marine 1 arrived at the patient and were able to safely get him on board and back to the dock to the waiting EMS crews.
The Milton Fire Department says that the patient was transported to the hospital for evaluation and fire crews retrieved the kayak.