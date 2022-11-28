SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Doctors are testing and working as best they can.
But frustrations are growing among patients who are unable to see their primary doctor or specialist quickly.
"My own doctor, which I just had an appointment, takes six months to get an appointment unless you see a nurse practitioner," Meg Shivone of Rehoboth Beach said.
Some believe more people moving to Sussex County is straining the healthcare systems to the point where they can't keep up. President/CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association Wayne Smith says people who need care are just looking for somewhere to go.
"If you have frustration getting into a primary care, a lot of people particularly parents are going to look at next best options." Smith said. "Be they telehealth, be they urgent care, or some cases the emergency department. There's no question that we have primary care and frontline provider shortages here in Delaware."
It's not just doctor appointment scheduling that is backed up. Also, emergency rooms are seeing longer wait times in Sussex County. Vice President of Quality & Medical Affairs at Bayhealth Dr. John Fink says that more patients are coming in and the 'Tripledemic' has had a huge impact on that recently.
"We are seeing more RSV and some flu which all those things combined are leading to an increase in emergency department visits," Dr. Fink said.
But patients like Connie Norris of Lewes say she has not had delays seeing any doctors.
"We've had excellent response with the emergency room and also getting appointments for x-rays and imaging and with specialists," Norris said. "Not long waits at all."
As emergency rooms continue to see a rise in patients due to upper respiratory illnesses, medical providers recommend only to come to a hospital emergency room if it is a true emergency.