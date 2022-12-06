SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that Patriots Way between Avenue of Honor and Zoar Road will be closing for road work starting Thursday, December 22nd.
DelDOT says the work will begin on the 22nd and run through Sunday, January 1st, during which time a crossroad pipe will be replaced.
According to DelDOT, the work will be done by Zack Excavating.
DelDOT offers the following detours for drivers:
- Drivers heading north on Patriots Way will be detoured west on Avenue of Honor to Bethesda Road, to Gov. Stockley Road, to Zoar Road, back to Patriots Way.
- Drivers heading south on Patriots Way will be detoured west on Zoar Road to Gov. Stockley Road to Bethesda Road, to Avenue of Honor, back to Patriots Way.