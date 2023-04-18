MILLSBORO, Del. - The railroad crossing on Patriots Way between Bethesda Road and Avenue of Honor will be closing at 5 a.m. on April 25 for repaving and general maintenance.
The work will be done by Delmarva Central Railroad and will require the full closure of Patriots Way at this location.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is offering the following detours:
Drivers heading north: Bethesda Road to Avenue of Honor back to Patriots Way.
Drivers heading south: Avenue of Honor to Bethesda Road back to Patriots Way.
They say the closure will be in effect 24 hours a day, with the work expected to be done by 10 p.m. on April 27, weather permitting.