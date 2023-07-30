Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor coastal flooding may occur with Tuesday evenings high tide cycle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 31/09 PM 7.2 1.5 1.2 Minor 01/10 AM 5.1 -0.6 0.7 None 01/10 PM 7.0 1.3 0.9 Minor 02/11 AM 5.5 -0.2 0.9 None 02/11 PM 7.0 1.3 0.9 Minor 03/12 PM 5.7 0.0 0.9 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 31/08 PM 6.4 1.8 0.9 Minor 01/09 AM 4.7 0.0 0.7 None 01/09 PM 6.5 1.8 0.8 Minor 02/10 AM 5.0 0.3 0.7 None 02/10 PM 6.5 1.8 0.8 Minor 03/11 AM 5.1 0.5 0.6 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 31/09 PM 7.9 1.6 0.9 Minor 01/09 AM 6.0 -0.3 0.5 None 01/10 PM 7.9 1.6 0.8 Minor 02/10 AM 6.4 0.1 0.7 None 02/11 PM 8.0 1.7 0.8 Minor 03/11 AM 6.7 0.4 0.8 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 31/08 PM 5.4 1.4 0.2 Minor 01/08 AM 4.1 0.1 0.4 None 01/09 PM 5.7 1.7 0.4 Minor 02/09 AM 4.4 0.4 0.4 None 02/09 PM 5.8 1.8 0.5 Minor 03/10 AM 4.6 0.6 0.4 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 31/08 PM 6.4 1.3 0.3 Minor 01/08 AM 5.1 0.0 0.6 None 01/09 PM 6.9 1.8 0.6 Minor 02/09 AM 5.4 0.3 0.7 None 02/09 PM 7.1 2.0 0.8 Minor 03/10 AM 5.6 0.5 0.6 None &&