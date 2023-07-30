GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Patriots Way, between Avenue of Honor and Zoar Road, for a crossroad pipe replacement.
They say the closure will begin Tuesday, Aug. 1, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting.
The department says they have set up the following detours:
Drivers going south on Patriots Way: turn right onto Zoar Road, then left onto Governor Stockley Road, then left onto Bethesda Road, then left onto Avenue of Honor to return to Patriots Way.
Drivers going north on Patriots Way: turn left onto Avenue of Honor, then right onto Bethesda Road, then right onto Governor Stockley Road, then right onto Zoar Road to return to Patriots Way.