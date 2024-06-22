LEWES, Del. - On Tuesday, nonprofit organization Paul Kares awarded $1,500 to the Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville, Delaware.
Paul Kares is a nonprofit aimed at supporting young culinary and performing artists. Previously, grants have gone towards band travel expenses, music camp tuition, culinary expenses and hospitality programs.
Co-founder and President Jim Rivette stated, “The Southern Delaware School of the Arts allows students to explore their creativity and talent. We are so impressed with the school’s mission and service to southern Sussex County artists."
Mary Caligiure, the vocal music teacher at Southern Delaware School of the Arts, believes that the donation will benefit the arts department and the students.
For more information, visit paulkaresde.org.