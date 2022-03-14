DELMARVA- Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams takes us on a video journey battling prostate cancer. Paul Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 after a routine blood test. Following this test he found out that he had an elevated level of cancer present in his body and decided to document his journey in dealing with this deadly disease. The purpose of this series is to help others who may face the same challenge and need encouragement, or knowledge or simple information on what to expect and what to anticipate when dealing with such a common disease; which is more prevalent in African-American men who often go undiagnosed, until it's too late to really have any true intervention that can be successful.
Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams' Series:
Episode 1- What Happens When You Get Prostate Cancer?
Episode 2 - Treatment Options for Prostate Cancer
Episode 3 - Hormone Treatments & Financial Help
Episode 4 -What You Should Ask Before Radiation Treatments
Episode 5 - Preamble To Radiation treatment
Episode 6- Inside Look At Radiation Treatments
Episode 7 -Daily Radiation Treatments Preparation
Episode 8- Support Structure for Survival
Episode 9 - Radiation Treatments for Prostate Cancer Work?