OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractors for Ocean Pines are milling and patching on several streets in Ocean Pines, including paving work that will take the entire month of April to complete.
Asphalt Maintenance LLC of Salisbury said the plan is to finish preparations for the work next week and start paving on April 15, weather permitting.
Affected streets include:
- Battersea Road
- Canal Road
- Deerfield Court
- Driftwood Lane
- Moonraker Road
- St. Martins Lane
- Waters Edge Court
- Warf Court
Public Works Director Eddie Wells said flaggers will help direct traffic and plans are to keep one lane open on each street.
For roadwork updates, visit oceanpines.org.