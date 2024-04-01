BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions are in effect on southbound Coastal Highway near the Indian River Inlet Bridge for a paving project.
The lane restrictions began Monday and will continue through April 30. There will also be a detour in place to access Turning Point Road and the Seashore Park Campground. DelDOT said drivers will still have access to those locations, provided they follow the posted detour.
DelDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays while in the area.