LEWES, Del. - A controversial proposal especially for dog owners who like to take their four legged friend with them to the farmers market. The Historic Lewes Farmer's Market is looking to amend their temporary permit with the authority to ban dogs.
According to locals, last year the market at the George HP Smith Park started turning away visitors with dogs. While the market does not go throughout the entirety of the public park, HLFM wants a say in if dogs can come through the parts with vendors.
Buddy and his owner Linda Larrimore love to get out and play at the Lewes Unleashed Dog Park. They also like perusing the farmers market, but last summer they were turned away.
"He's a great dog. He doesn't get in arguments with anybody. Suddenly they said no dogs. So we just stopped going and we went to the Milton Farmer's market or somewhere else."
CoastTV reached out to the market to ask why they wanted to impose this change. They responded with "No comment".
David Liemer and his poodle Biscotti agree that it takes a responsible dog owner to go to events like the market,
"You know, one bad apple spoils the whole bunch. Even at the farmer's market. And if everybody kept their dogs on the leash, paid attention, when they're busy buying everything, there wouldn't be any problems."
This discussion and potential vote will take place Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at Lewes City Hall.