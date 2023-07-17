MILTON, Del. - An online auction to support at-risk youth and under-served communities is now live. The Pathways to Success 'Pay it Forward' auction offers kitchen products, handbags, gift baskets, gift cards and more.
According to the Milton Chamber of Commerce, proceeds from the auction will help Pathways to Success to help students and their families struggling to pay utility bills or buy groceries, as well as providing therapeutic counseling services and academic support to help them stay in school and graduate.
Bidding ends Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Auction items can be found at virtualauction.bid/pathwaystosuccess.