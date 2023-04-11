FRANKFORD, Del. - Spring is a stressful time for fruit growers on Delmarva. At Bennett Orchards in Frankford, they grow peaches and nectarines for summertime consumption. These fruit begin to grow during the spring with a bountiful bloom of flowers in March and April. Once those buds begin to form, the weather, especially the air temperatures, play a crucial role in determining how much fruit is available in July and August. A late season frost or freeze can be devastating to their crop.
Peach Farmer Concerned After Late Season Freeze
- Alex Seymore
- Updated
Monday morning featured a surprise late season freeze as temperatures tumbled to near 25 degrees on parts of Bennett Orchards. Temperatures this cold can cause significant issues. The good news is that, while Henry Bennett began to open up the blooms to assess the damage, he was greeted by green and healthy fruit. Henry is hopeful that this year's harvest will be a bountiful one as two out of the last five years have featured losses of over 50 percent of the fruit all due to late season freezes, like the one that was just seen
The fruit crop is not yet out of the woods as the fruit may not see the full impacts of Monday morning's frost until further growth of the fruit in May and June. Bennett Orchard's peaches, nectarines, and blueberries will also remain susceptible to frost and freezes for the remainder of spring.
