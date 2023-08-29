DELMARVA - More than 350,000 vehicles are expected to cross the Bay Bridge over Labor Day weekend and the Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging travelers to pack their patience. Route 50 is additionally projected to be especially busy during peak hours.
Officials say the best times to travel across the Bay Bridge are off-peak, generally before 8 a.m. or after 10 p.m. Specific recommended times include:
- Thursday, Aug. 31 before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 1 before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 2 before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 3 before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 4 before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 5 before 7 a.m. or after 10 a.m.
"It should be noted that drivers who travel during peak hours should expect significant delays when crossing the bridge," said the Maryland Transportation Authority. "The core issue is traffic volume exceeding lane capacity, not two-way operation timing nor management. This has been observed routinely for many years on Sundays where three lanes westbound are not constrained by two-way traffic, yet heavy westbound delays are still present."
The authority asks drivers to use Route 50 on both sides of the bridge and keep local roads open for first responders and residents. Weather and traffic permitting, two-way operations are expected to be implemented to help prevent eastbound delays early in the weekend and westbound delays Monday and Tuesday.
Real-time Bay Bridge traffic information is available by calling 877-229-7726 and on baybridge.com. Updates on accidents and road closures are often provided by the Maryland Transportation Authority on X, formerly Twitter, at @TheMDTA.