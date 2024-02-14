HARBESON, Del.- A massive housing development is moving forward in Harbeson.
Peck Farm, which plans to bring 128 homes to Martins Farm Road, has received preliminary approvals from the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The site plans also show open space, drainage ponds and trails.
The commission granted the approval for multiple different reasons, including the lack of wetlands in the area and the plans following county code.
However, neighbors on Martins Farm Road are not happy about the ruling. Concerns for the lack of infrastructure to support the new neighborhood, the loss of wildlife and concerns for safety on Martins Farm were shared by numerous neighbors along the street.
"Martins Farm Road is not going to be able to handle this traffic," said Lisa D'Amico. "We have people going in fields down the road.. they go off the road. We've had medevacs that actually parked and landed in that field to take people out. People's mailboxes are taken down. It's horrible."
Some neighbors that live on private driveways told CoastTV that they didn't receive any letters from the county notifying them of a public hearing.
Martins Farm Road is a narrow road, that also has many sharp turns. Neighbors told CoastTV they see accidents and near misses all the time. The commission did say that one of the requirements of the developer is to work with DelDOT and make the proper road adjustments to prepare for the influx of cars.
The developer did receive preliminary approval. Final approvals are still needed.