Peddler's Village Sign Comes Down for Roadwork, Hurting Some Businesses

LEWES, Del. - At the intersection of Route 24 and Camp Arrowhead Road roadwork has closed the main entrance to Peddler's Village and removed business signs. This small step towards improving the road is a big hit to some businesses in the shopping center.
This project began at the end of summer last year. It will include improvements to the intersection like widening the road, adding pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, improving drainage, and extending turning lanes.
Danielle Wessells is a manager at the Peddler's Village Barbershop and was devastated to see the sign come down, "They didn't even say they were taking down the sign. We're tucked in the back. Like everyone sees Shucker's, the General Store, all that but we're tucked in the back here so people don't know, especially with the sign being down."
After also speaking with the Owner of the Nifty Pickle, he agrees that making it to the end of this roadwork will be difficult, "Ever since that's been going up, there's nothing going on. They've taken down all of our signage. What else have they done for us? Oh yeah, they put out nice little signs that say businesses are open.."
And Owner of JD Shuckers says they have been affected very little by this change in traffic flow, "I know it's necessary so we just got to get through this winter and then hopefully we'll see big improvements afterwards."
In the meantime, Wessells is relying on social media for people to know they are open, "I'm just kind of hoping people see this and just help us out, support us, because we need it now more than ever."