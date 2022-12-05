MILFORD, Del. - A 49-year-old Milford man died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross Route 1 in northern Milford on Sunday night.
The man was walking across Route 1 at the intersection of Williamsburg Drive around 6:30 p.m. According to Delaware State Police, he was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk.
A woman driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Route 1 when police say she attempted to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the man but was unable to do so.
The man sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification is pending notification to his family.
A 17-year-old male passenger in the Toyota was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Route 1 was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.