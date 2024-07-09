Pedestrian injured after running across highway in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A pedestrian is safe after getting hit by a car in the area of Coastal Highway and 94th Street.

Ocean City Police confirm to CoastTV News that the crash happened around 6 p.m. on July 9. 

The agency says an 18-year-old man from Westminster, Md. was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection when he ran westbound across the highway and got hit.

According to OCPD, the man sustained minor injuries and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for further treatment.

Two lanes of the roadway were closed for about 30 minutes due to the crash. 

