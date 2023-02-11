WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night in Wilmington.
Police say it was yesterday around 9:30 p.m. when a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Marsh Road approaching the intersection at Silverside Road. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing Marsh Road walking from west to east. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked directly into the path of the Accord, which led to him being hit in the area of Branmar Plaza.
The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from Wilmington, was not walking on a crosswalk or using a flashlight. He was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries but died later in the evening. Police say they are still looking to identify him. The driver of the Accord, a 58-year-old man from Wilmington was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Police say no other cars were involved in this accident. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.