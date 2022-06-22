OCEAN CITY, Md - A 22 year old from Elkton died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the crash took place at approximately 9:39 p.m. in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway.
Police say the preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian, Noah Day, was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle that struck Day was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at the time of the collision. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by police officers and Ocean City EMS. Day was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, a 44-year-old man from Berlin remained on the scene.
Northbound Coastal Highway traffic from 45th Street to 48th Street was diverted to the alleyway for approximately 3.5 hours while officers processed the scene of the crash.