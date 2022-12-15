BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A pedestrian pathway has been proposed for Collins Street in Bethany Beach.
The proposed pathway would be a foot wide, and run from Wellington Parkway, to Kent Avenue, to Collins Street, and is meant to give cyclists and pedestrians a safe place away from the road. Bethany Beach residents feel this pathway is long overdue.
"I think it's overdue," said Greg Barnes of Bethany Beach. "I think it's certainly needed and would be appreciated by both the visitors who want to encourage to come to Bethany enjoy the ocean in the seashore."
"I'm for it I think that we have a lot of traffic in that area, especially in the summer," said Bethany Beach resident Pamela Miller. "And it's very dangerous roadway to travel either by bike or by foot"
Even businesses that thrive during the summer season, like Bethany Bike Shop, think that there needs to be more safety on these roads.
"Get a lot of complaints about traffic," said Joe Cole, Owner of Bethany Bike shop, "lack of shoulder and stuff like that. I think a lot of the infrastructure that we had in place didn't account for the amount of people that we now see today."