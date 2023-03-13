Pedestrian Safety Improvements on the Table in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is working with The Town of Dewey Beach on a number of pedestrian safety projects that could begin in 2024.
DelDot assessed the town's traffic flow and pedestrian safety in 2019, discussing several areas of improvement with the town.
In an update from the town manager, he said the projects could include finishing the curb bump outs, improving sidewalks, widening the sidewalks around telephone poles, fixing driveways that are no longer in use, and assessing options to slow down traffic.
Alexa Barbaratti, manager at Jungle Jim's Total Pet Care, said she thinks improvements are needed to meet a growing summertime population in Dewey Beach.
"Sometimes when you have a bunch of people, you'll see people walking in the street. [Improvements] could prevent that from happening," she said.
According to initial plans, this work could take place from 2024 to 2028 with as much as $7 million dollars available.
Commissioners are expected to be briefed by DelDot on possible projects in their April meeting.