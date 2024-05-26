BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Starting on May 27, DelDOT is installing a rectangular rapid flashing beacon to help pedestrians cross Coastal Highway. The crossing being improved is at Ashwood Street and will require intermittent lane closures. DelDOT says these changes are to better pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
The RRFB system includes warning signage with a flashing yellow-light, activated by a button. DelDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones and to expect minor delays while in the area. Work on the project will continue through the end of July.