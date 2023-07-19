People and businesses in Ocean City adjust to life with recreational marijuana legalization in Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. - In Maryland recreational marijuana has been legal for almost a month.
In West Ocean City, the Hi Tide Dispensary prepared for the legalization a year before it became law. Bob Davis, co-owner of the dispensary said things have gone well for their business transitioning from only selling medical marijuana to adding the sale of recreational marijuana.
"Some of my customers have told me they can't believe, they are actually parking in a parking space in a legitimate business and are able to buy cannabis," Davis said.
But Davis said other dispensaries around Maryland may have run into some issues as the new law came to pass.
"There's a lot of dispensaries that are in strip malls and they might only have 5 or 10 parking spots," Davis said. "So that causes a logistical issue of just trying to get the flow through when people come to your store."
Coast TV News reached out to the Ocean City Police Department to find out how things have been going since marijuana has been legal in Maryland. There wasn't get a direct response from the department but they have been posting a lot of restriction reminders on their Facebook page.
Although it is legal, some like Brian Terez say culturally it might take time to really feel like it's ok to buy marijuana.
"It is still taboo from back in the day, it's still taboo to talk about the fact that, yeah, I get off from working my nine to five job and I go home and smoke weed and relax, it just hasn't been the norm," Terez said.
Some like Ron Nelson said this new law it's just like the laws with alcohol.
"You can't walk around drinking alcohol and you shouldn't get to walk around smoking pot, you can't go to work high," Nelson said. "There's gonna be things that have to be worked out with this new law and it's gonna take time to get used to it."