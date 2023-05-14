People Around Sussex County Celebrate Mother's Day

DAGSBORO, Del. - It was a day to honor the moms, the caregivers, the women who make it all possible.
In Sussex County, people are celebrating Mother's Day in many different ways, including giving back to the community.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens allowed free entry to anyone who brought food to donate to the the Food Bank of Delaware.
Executive Director of the Delaware Botanic Gardens, Sheryl Swed said,
"Food insecurity is a serious problem for many of our families on Delmarva, we decided that we that we would support the work of the food bank by collecting food on Mother's Day."
While some are celebrated Mother's Day with family fun at Funland in Rehoboth Beach.
Cristin Richards, from Bethany Beach said she wouldn't be anywhere else on Mother's Day.
"We've been coming to Funland for about 14 years since my first daughter was born, Richards said. "So this is our family tradition, it's brunch and then it's all about the kids," she said.
Ian Curry, fourth generation family member at Funland said this weekend is always big for their business.
"Mother's Day weekend, we're always excited to welcome everybody back, it's a nice tradition for us and for the local families," Curry said.