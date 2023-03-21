OCEAN VIEW, Del.- After the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced a delay for the White Creek dredging project, people are calling for an extension of the dredging window.
The project was initially scheduled for completion March 31 to comply with existing seasonal dredging restrictions established to protect wildlife and natural resources. DNREC said that dredging projects may not be performed during certain windows of wildlife activity in the waterways.
Although dredging was scheduled to begin in early 2023 to avoid conflict with these environmental restrictions, DNREC said the project contractor delayed the start of dredging for more than four weeks, pushing the completion date beyond the scheduled deadline. The contractor said the project was already behind schedule when it was given the go ahead to move forward.
The contractor, ResilientSeas, said they requested an extension to go beyond the deadline, but DNREC did not pass along their request to permitting authorities.
Owner of Ocean View Marina, Tom Fowler, said he's not sure the creek can go another summer without dredging.
"The creek is getting so shallow. It's not navigable and it's not safe. That is the bottom line," he said.
Fowler said he remembers a previous extension that was granted years ago when the state was dredging the Assowoman Canal. He said he doesn't understand why the same variance can be given this time around.
"This extension went well-past any environmental regulations...if such a gracious extension can be given to a state project, can't a 4-week extension be granted for this project to finish it now?" Fowler said.
Fowler isn't the only one expressing discontent with how the project was handled.
This Spring, DNREC released a change to its dredging plans on White Creek, leaving out a portion of the eastern prong. Homeowners like Jim Clampitt said he was blindsided by the changes.
"We could have had an opportunity to have some public comment and some discussion around it. But it seems as though all they are offering if a chance of dredging next year," Jim Clampitt said.
DNREC said they were not able to confirm dredging happened on this portion of the creek in the past, so it could not move forward. It said it would look into a project on this portion in the future.
Currently, the contractor is finishing the allowed portions of Eastern Prong of the creek. It said it expects to complete the permitted and contracted portions of the Eastern Prong around March 26. Portions of the Assowoman Canal and White Creek will remain for dredging in the Fall, if no extensions pass.