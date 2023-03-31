People Celebrate Dredging Extension On White Creek

OCEAN VIEW, Del,- Dredging is back on for the eastern portion of White Creek after some said an oversight by DNREC caused it to be left out.
Months ago, The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control released a change to its dredging plans on White Creek, leaving out a portion of the eastern prong.
Homeowners who live on the eastern section of the creek said they were blindsided by the changes and have been fighting back ever since.
This week, as dredging finishes up for the season, a permit was issued for a contractor to finish the work on eastern portion.
Jim Bew was one of several people fighting for dredging to restore navigability on the channel.
"It was a smaller portion of the creek but it really was the area that was most in dire need," he said.
While people like Bew are celebrating, others said they are overall disappointed with how the dredging project was handled.
The Department of Natural Resources announced a delay for dredging due to a contractor issue. The contractor, ResilientSeas, said DNREC's assessment of the delay is not the whole story.
The dredging is on pause for six months. DNREC said the work will pick back up in the fall. Marina owner Tom Fowler said that isn't soon enough. His marina depends on the dredging for the summer season.
"The priorities seem to be misplaced on the whole project. That is kind of where everybody got a bad taste on it from the start," he said.