People Celebrate Father's Day Around Sussex County

LONG NECK, Del. - It was Father's Day in Sussex County and the day was all about traditions, some new and some old.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company have been cooking and serving a home-cooked buffet breakfast to fathers and families for more than 40 years to raise money for the department.
One local Ed Lester said this breakfast is a family favorite, "We have been doing this Father's Day breakfast since we moved to the area probably 20 years ago, Lester said. "We wanted to become part of the community here and what better way to do it than to be involved in the what the firehouse does here," he said.
Patrick Miller, the President of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said the firefighters and the women's auxiliary run the event together every year.
"I think they enjoy talking to the families as they come in and then when their families come in to eat, they take off and go eat with their families," Miller said.
At Paradise Grill in Long Neck, In-Store Manager Bryan Sears said some newer Father's Day traditions have been formed as time has gone on.
"Everyone always talks about Father's Day being in the backyard with a barbecue but out here on the water everybody loves to be out here and its a nice change of pace," Sears said.
Scott Linus has taken his family on their boat for a few years now on Father's Day and he said they have enjoyed the day on the water.
"We are here at Paradise Grill again for Father's Day and this year we just added more people to our extravaganza and it was a great time, Linus said.
Whether its a good breakfast, "The Funsters" band playing every year at Paradise Grill or hanging out on the river on a boat, this day is all about the love for the poppas and the love they give to family.