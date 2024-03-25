People crowd the rooms at Wor-Wic Community College over US Wind's proposed maintenance pier

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Department of the Environment hosted a public hearing Monday night to talk about a proposed maintenance pier in West Ocean City.
The pier, which is being pushed by energy company US Wind, looks to be a place for the company's crew transfer vessels to be docked, and to be a base of operation for the company's offshore wind project.
There is no plans for any cables at the pier. The company is looking to build a 350 foot dock off of Harbor Road.
Countless people voiced their concerns with the proposed addition to the commercial harbor, including fisherman. According to Ron Smith, who is the president of the Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association, two packing houses would be taken away for the project... which would have a big impact on fisherman's pockets.
"Without a packing house, a fisherman is stuck to where he can put his product," he said. "He has to pack it, put it on ice trucks have to take it to New York, to Philly or wherever the market is. If they don't have a packing house, who are they going to sell it to?"
US Wind has already drastically reduced the size of the pier, and says it wants the pier would even help an eroding shoreline at the current pier.
"No commercial fisherman is going to lose their job because of this," said Ben Cooper, the US Wind Director of Marine Affairs. "We're going to get feedback from the community to try and make it better... But we've got a lot of work to do to rebuild trust with folks or to build trust right from the beginning. We want to have an open dialogue."
On top of the concerns with the impact on the area and local economy, there were numerous frustrations from speakers, including the lack of communication with the public on this project, the revised pier plans with no notification, and the public hearing taking place in Salisbury instead of Ocean City. According to Cooper, the move was made to accommodate more people, and due to the thought that Salisbury was more accessible for the entire area.
The Maryland Department of the Environment is still accepting comments until April 9. You can send them here .